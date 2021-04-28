Mumbai, April 28: Muslims in India would complete half of the ongoing Ramzan month and observe their 16th fast (roza) on April 29. Fasting in Ramzan is compulsory for all healthy Muslims. As part of the strict fast, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. They consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their roza with Iftar (evening meal) when the sun goes down. You would require timings of sunrise and sunset for Sehri and Iftar on April 29. Therefore, we have come up with Ramzan 2021 timetable which contains Sehri and Iftar timings for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

The timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes in different cities. Sehri ends around 10 minutes prior to the Fajr prayer call. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer begins, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 29. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:54 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:17 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:06 18:40

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:11 19:20

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:27 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 04:30 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 29:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 16 29 April 2021 03:46 18:03

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).