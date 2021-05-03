New Delhi, May 2: Muslims in India will observe their 20th fast of the holy month of Ramzan 2021 (Ramadan) on May 3. Muslims are obligated to observe fast, also known as roza, throughout Ramzan. As part of strict fasting norms, Muslims abstain from all types of food and drink from dawn to dusk. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri or Suhoor, and break their fast when the sun sets. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on May 3 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 20th roza on May 3.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:51 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:12 19:00

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:02 18:42

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:06 19:23

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:23 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 04:26 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 03:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 03:42 18:05

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021.

