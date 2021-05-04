Mumbai, May 4: Ramzan 2021 has entered its third and final phase in India, Muslims here will be observing their 22nd fast (roza) of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, on May 5. During Ramzan, Muslims follow strict rules for fasting. They have Sehri (pre-dawn meal) prior to the sunrise and abstain from all types of food and water during the day. They break their fast when the sun goes down. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. Therefore, LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on May 5 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

As per the rules, Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time begins with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 22nd roza on May 5. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:50 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:10 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:00 18:43

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:03 19:25

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:21 19:05

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 04:24 19:00

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 5:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 5 May 2021 03:41 18:06

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

