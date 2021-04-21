Mumbai, April 21: Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, started in India on April 14. Muslims will observe their 9th fast or roza of the Ramzan month on April 22. During the holy month of Ramadan, all healthy Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days. They consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their roza with Iftar (evening meal) at the time of sunset. For Sehri and Iftar timings, Muslims depend on the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 22, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri meal is allowed around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 22. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 05:00 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 04:25 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 04:14 18:36

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 04:21 19:15

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 04:50 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 04:37 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 22:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 9 22 April 2021 03:52 18:00

To check timings of Sehri and Iftar for other cities in India, you can click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

