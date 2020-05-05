Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramadan Mubarak Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Send During the Holy Month

Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The holy month of Ramazan has begun. Started on April 24, Muslims in India are observing fast from sunrise to sunset, and the day’s abstinence is offset by a pre-dawn meal called sehri and a nighty meal known as iftar. Ramzan or Ramadan 2020 is the ninth month of Islamic lunar calendar, which is again divided into three parts—known as Ashra Rehmat (for seeking the mercy of God), Magfirat (for seeking forgiveness) and Nijat (emancipation from the hellfire). The first ten days (Pehla Ashra) are for Rehmat, next ten days (Dusra Ashra) for Magfirat and the remaining days (Teesra Ashra) for Nijat. The Dusra Ashra for Ramzan 2020 has also started from today, May 5, 2020. On this auspicious, people send greetings on Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak. We bring you the latest collection of Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD images, Ramadan messages and greetings to mark the holy month. In addition, you can also send the Ramzan Dusra Ashra 2020 HD images with GIFs and WhatsApp stickers. Ramadan Mubarak 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Ramzan Chand Raat GIFs, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings of Ramadan Kareem.

With the beginning of Ramazan Dusra Ashra, Muslims greet their loved ones and say, ‘Dusra Ashra Mubarak.’ This year’s observation of Ramadan is different than the previous years because of the ongoing lockdown that made devotees observe the holy month from home. People send each other Ramazan Dusra Ashra 2020 wishes, messages, Ramazan Dusra Ashra Mubarak HD images, WhatsApp sticker greetings and GIFs to wish each other on the auspicious beginning. This is a holy time for the devotees, and they engage themselves in prayers, fasts and good wishes for the near ones. Wish Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020, with our latest collection of wishes and HD images. Rooh Afza Recipe For Ramadan 2020: Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare the Rose-Flavoured Drink For Iftar at Home During The Holy Month.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Na Rahega Sada Kuch Hi Din Ka Mehman Hai, Rehmat Se Bhar Lo Jholiyan Guzar Raha Mah-E-ramzan Hai. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bezuban Ko Jab Wo Zuban Deta Hai, Padhne Ko Phir Wo Quran Deta Hai, Bakhshne Par Jab Aaye Ummat Ke Gunaho Ko, Tohfe Me Gunhagaro Ko Ramzan Deta Hai. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kisi Ka Imaan Kabhi Roshan Na Hota, Aagosh Me Musalman Ke Agar Quran Na Hota, Dunya Na Samjh Pati Bhook Aur Pyas Ki Qeemat, Agar 12 Mahine Me 1 Ramzan Na Hota. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ae Mah-E-ramzan Aahista Chal, Abhi Kafi Qarz Chukana Hai, Allah Ko Krna Hai Raazi Aur Gunaho Ko Mitana Hai, Khwabon Ko Likhna Hai Aur Rab Ko Manana Hai. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.

Send GIF With Message: Khushi Naseeb Ho Jannat Qareeb Ho, Tu Chahe Jise Wo Tere Qareeb Ho, Is Tarah Ho Karam Allah Ka, Makka Aur Madina Ki Tujhe Ziyarat Naseeb Ho. Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.

Download Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to mark events and festivals across the globe and make chats even more fun. To celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, there are lots of stickers available at the Play Store app. Download Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from the app or click HERE for the latest feature.

We hope that the above Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak wishes and HD images will be useful to you while celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. Stay home, stay safe and celebrate the auspicious occasion. We wish you and your family, Ramzan Dusra Ashra Mubarak.