Rooh Afza Recipe For Ramadan 2020: Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare the Rose-Flavoured Drink For Iftar at Home During The Holy Month

Rooh Afza (Photo Credits: Wikimedia)

It's summer time and so is the return of Rooh Afza. One of the favourite summer drinks found in every desi household, Rooh Afza is not just a regular drink, over the years it has found its way into various delicacies as topping among various other things. But as people are at home this summers due to the lockdown, we bring back the very old and natural rooh afza in its regular form. Here, we bring to you rood afza recipe which you can try at home and bring back memories of the summer holidays. Also, as Ramadan 2020 has begun, the demand for Rooh Afza has spiked. The rose-flavoured drink is mostly had throughout the Holy month during Iftaar when Muslims break their daylong fast. Here's how you can prepare Roof Afza at home during the quarantine. Rooh Afza Trends on Twitter on the First Day of Roza, Know Why This Rose Drink Is So Popular During Ramzan Month.

To make rooh afza at home, you need one kg sugar, four cups of water, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom essence, one teaspoon red food colour and two teaspoons of rose essence.

Take a wide pan and add sugar and water into it.

Put the pan on high flame and let it become liquid.

Add Tatri (Nimbu phool) to it and let the mixture boil

Remove the floating scum from the surface of the boiling water.

Let the syrup boil until it reaches one string consistency.

Switch off the flame and add red food colour, rose and cardamom essence to it.

Strain the liquid through a sieve so that any impurities can be strained away.

Let the mixture cool and fill it in a bottle.

While boiling ensure that the mixture does not become very thick. Before serving, add one to two tablespoons of hot water to dilute the consistency and mix it well.

Rooh Afza Recipe to Try at Home:

Rooh Afza is a sharbat with too much sweet concentration in it. Originated in the Middle East, it was introduced into India by Mughal rulers. It is not just a thirst quencher but a great topping for mocktails and desserts. The ingredients of Rooh Afza include the essences of coriander, orange, pineapple, carrot, rose petals, spinach and min. It is often mixed with cold water or milk, poured over ice cream, or eaten off a spoon.