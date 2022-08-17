Randhan Chhath is an important day in the Gujarati calendar. This year, it will be observed on August 17, Wednesday. Randhan Chhath is observed one day before Shitala Satam, which falls on the Krishna Paksha Saptami during Shravan Maas of the Hindu calendar. It is a part of Shitala Satam, which is a religious festival dedicated to Goddess Shitala Devi. As you celebrate Randhan Chhath 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

On the day of Shitala Satam, cooking is totally prohibited. Therefore, most Gujarati families make food arrangements for the next day on Randhan Chhath. Because of its importance for cooking, the day is known as Randhan Chhath, i.e., cooking on the sixth day.

The food preparations for the day vary from region to region. Nowadays, apart from the regional flavours, people also prepare food that can stay outside for a couple of days. The main dishes prepared during the festival are Laddoo, thepla, sweet dhebra, parantha, various types of shaak, maunthar, bajra rotla, sabudana khichdi, mamra, vada, teeka dhebra, sheera and puri. The day is celebrated with full enthusiasm in the state of Gujarat.

