The auspicious festival of Niladri Bije is celebrated as Rasagola Dibasa in Puri, Odisha. The delightful festival is dedicated to the state’s iconic sweet, rasagola, marking the return of Lord Jagannath after Rath Yatra. Lord Jagannath’s return to Srimandir is mythologically linked to the god offering rasagola to Goddess Lakshmi, who, upset over being left behind during the Yatra, is believed to lock the Jaya Vijaya Dwar, allowing only Balabhadra and Subhadra to enter. Niladri Bije 2025, famously observed as Rasagola Dibasa is celebrated by sharing Rasagola Dibasa 2025 wishes and Niladri Bije images. Hence, we bring you Rasagola Dibasa 2025 greetings, Happy Rasagola Day messages, quotes and HD wallpapers to share with your friends and family. What Is Lord Jagannath’s Favourite Fruit? Know the Mythological Legend of Lord Jagannath and His Love For Jackfruit.

