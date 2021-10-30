National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 every year. It marks the birth anniversary of the first deputy Prime Minister in independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To mark the occasion of National Unity Day 2021 or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021, here's a collection of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas wishes, National Unity Day slogans, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021 images, National Unity Day 2021 HD wallpapers and more to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 146th birth anniversary.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was also known as the Iron man of India and is known for his contribution towards the freedom of the country. Every year, the government of India holds various events to make this day memorable. People send across various messages to greet others on this day. Here are some messages that you can send in the memory of Patel so as to observe National Unity Day. You can select from our collection of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. PM Narendra Modi to Attend Celebrations at Gujarat's Statue of Unity on October 31.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was an Indian barrister and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. He was often called "Sardar" which means "Chief" in Hindi, Urdu and Persian. He acted as the home minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani war of 1947. You can share the great works done by Patel and observe this day by sending greetings to your relatives from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Country Will Become Great Only When Unity Will Become Our Identity. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Different Languages, Different Costumes, India Is One of Our Countries. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Flag Is Not Just One of Many Political Points of View. Rather, the Flag Is a Symbol of Our National Unity. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhaashaa Anek, Bhaav Ek! Raajy Anek, Raashtr Ek! Panth Anek, Lakshy Ek! Boli Anek, Svar Ek! Rang Anek, Tirangaa Ek! Samaaj Anek, Bhaarat Ek! Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

On National Unity Day, political leaders and the general public pay floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel’s statue at Patel Chowk in New Delhi. On the 143rd birthday of Patel, Prime Minister Narender Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. It is the world’s tallest statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet). In 2019, PM Modi administered a pledge which said ' I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. O also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure the internal security of my country’.

Wishing everyone Happy National Unity Day and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021!

