The Jagannath Rath Yatra took place from June 9 to June 11 and presented the message of peace and harmony. Participants joined festivities at Tompkins Square Park for chanting practice. The celebration also took place at Times Square, as worshippers and observers joined for a euphoric kirtan. The passionate chanting and dancing instilled a sense of joy and serenity in the hectic environment of Times Square. The Jagannath Rath Yatra procession made its way through the streets of New York City, complemented by traditional music and dancing. The chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balarama, and Lady Subhadra, symbolising the voyage of heavenly love, were passionately carried by participants. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Watch Video of Jagannath Rath Yatra in NYC:

