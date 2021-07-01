Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a doctor par excellence and a pioneer in modernising the medical infrastructure of India, was born on July 1 1882. A Bharat Ratna awardee, the respect he commanded at the peak of his career was probably next to none in the history of our country. National Doctor’s Day in India is celebrated each year on his birthday in order to pay respect to the great man who also happened to be an able philanthropist, freedom fighter and statesman. Let us look at some of the interesting features of his life. Happy National Doctors’ Day 2021 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, SMS, Quotes and Wishes to Share With Frontline Warriors.

Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on July 1, 1962, in Patna, Bihar, to excise inspector Prakash Chandra Roy and social worker Aghore Kamini Devi. He passed his Matric examinations from Patna Collegiate School in 1897 and obtained a B A degree with honours in Mathematics. He soon enrolled himself in Calcutta Medical College due to his strong interest in the medical field. Post completion of his studies, he immediately devoted himself to serving his nation by joining the Provincial Health Service. Quest for further excellence saw Dr. B C Roy go to England in 1909 and, on his 30th admission request, gained entry to the St Bartholomew’s Hospital, where he completed his MRCP and FRCS in two years and three months. Dr B C Roy set up Jadavpur T.B. Hospital, Chittaranjan Seva Sadan, Kamala Nehru Hospital, Victoria Institution and the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital as he firmly believed a healthy India was needed to fight off the Britishers and gain independence. His foray into politics began when he defeated Surendranath Banarjee as an independent candidate for Barrackpore Constituency in 1925. He was subsequently elected to serve the All India Congress Committee in 1928 and famously organised the Civil Disobedience movement in Bengal in 1929. Dr. B C Roy performed exceptionally well as the mayor of Calcutta, significantly improving the education, health and infrastructure of the city. On Gandhiji’s request and after much reluctance, he took up the post of Chief Minister of Bengal on January 23, 1948. His tenure saw Bengal reduce its crime rate and usher in an era of tremendous growth with social harmony. Dr. B C Roy passed away on July 1, 1962. In his honour, the Government of India started an award scheme to commemorate those who excel in the field of politics, medicine, science, literature and arts.

National Doctor’s Day 2021 Quotes And Messages: WhatsApp Greetings, Wishes & Images For The Doctors

It is an honour for every citizen of this country to have nobleman such as Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy pave way for us. We remember the great man on this special day. And we also wish our doctors and frontline warriors a very Happy National Doctors' Day 2021!

