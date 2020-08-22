Rishi Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Bhadrapad month every year, according to the Hindu Panchang. The day holds immense importance amongst the Hindu community and this year, Rishi Panchami will fall on Sunday, August 23 as per the gregorian calendar. Every year Rishi Panchami is celebrated two days after the Hartalika Teej and one day after Ganesh Chaturthi. On the day of Rishi Panchami, women fast in the honour of the Saptarishis for the purification from the menstrual cycle. Let's know more about the shubh muhurat, significance, holy mantras and fast rituals to be performed on Rishi Panchami! Rishi Panchami 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Significance and Celebrations of Rushi Panchami Vrat Dedicated to Sapta Rishis.

Rishi Panchami Puja Shubh Muhurta

The Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month starts on August 22 at 07: 57 hours. The Muhurat of worship on Rishi Panchami is of 02 hours 36 minutes. You can worship on August 23 of the day from 11 am to 06 min from 01 am to 41 min.

Rishi Panchami Significance

On the day of Rishi Panchami, traditionally women bathe in the lake or river, especially in the Ganges. It is believed that women fast on this day and bathe in the holy water on Rishi Panchami for the relief of discomfort and other doshas occurring during menstruation. On this day, women worship the Saptarishis.

Rishi Panchami Puja Holy Mantras

Kashyapotriarbhardwajo Vishvamitroy Gautamah (कश्यपोत्रिर्भरद्वाजो विश्वामित्रोय गौतम:।)

Jamadagnirvishtcha Saptaite Rishi: Smritah (जमदग्निर्वसिष्ठश्च सप्तैते ऋषय: स्मृता:।।)

Rishi Panchami 2020 Messages & Wishes

Rishi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Happy Rishi Panchami 2020

Rishi Panchami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Messages Reads: Rishi Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

If you are fasting Rishi Panchami you must follow some holy rituals to worship the Saptarishis. While hygiene is very important. Women must start their day by bathing, wearing clean clothes in the morning and then making a statue of the Saptarishis. After making the idols, install a Kalash, light incense and offer fruits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).