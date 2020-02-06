Rose Day 2020 Colour Guide: Yellow, Pink or Red? Here's What These Colours of Roses Signify

Rose day guide (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy Rose Day 2020, readers! Well, with Valentine's week 2020 around the corner, this period marks the beginning of the season of love. It is said to be the loveliest time of the year. The seven-day Valentine week begins with Rose Day on February 7. Every day signifies a special theme followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine Day eventually. Since this post is all about Rose Day, and the different colours of roses, and what they signify, we will continue with that. If you are wondering what colour of rose you should pick for your special someone – well, here's the guide for you.

Rose Day is the first day in the seven-day valentine week. It is said that the lovers greet each other with a red rose. It is about breaking the ice and initiating a conversation with your special someone. However, not everything is as rosy as it may seem. Not always two people share the same kind of vibe or feelings for each other. Nonetheless, Rose Day provides an opportunity to share a rose, be it of any type/colour, and helps you break the ice, even if it is not for romantic purpose. Here, at LatestLY, we bring you a list of colourful roses which you can pick from, to gift it to your special someone.

Red

Well, there’s no second guess what are red roses meant for. The trademark rose colour symbolises love and admiration for your significant one. So, if you are planning to go all-in, a red colour rose is what you need to pick.

Yellow

A bright yellow coloured rose can cheer anyone’s mood, and at an instant. The yellow coloured rose symbolises friendship, which says, “You are a great friend.” If you are not into a romantic relationship yet, you might want to get going with this yellow coloured rose.

White

The white coloured rose is said to be the purest forms of roses. The white colour symbolises purity, innocence, and charm. They are especially used in weddings, as a mark of new beginnings and everlasting love. The white coloured roses are also known as bridal roses.

Pink

It is said that the pink coloured roses are one of the most versatile varieties of roses. They are gifted as a token of gratitude and can be given to a person who is grieving as well. In a nutshell, this valentine’s this shade should be a strict no-no.

Purple

The purple coloured roses are considered to be stunning roses which make quite a statement. If you are infatuated with someone or if he/she has caught your eyes, then this purple rose should be your pick. A secret crush maybe? Well, it has to be a purple rose.

Peach

The peach coloured rose symbolises gratitude, sympathy, and even modesty. It displays your genuineness towards someone, be it a person, relationship, or even a business deal. The peach roses can be used perfectly for the occasions where you want to thank the person you want to give it to.

Cream

The cream coloured roses suggest charm and thoughtfulness. They can be clubbed with any other shade you want to pick. The cream roses usually go best with pink coloured roses. Well, if you are planning to gift a bouquet, who wouldn’t like to send two messages in a single package?

Celebrating Rose Days can sometimes be tricky for a lot of people. This Valentine’s Day, if you are planning to celebrate Rose Day 2020 and thinking of gifting your special someone a rose, we hope the above list helps you. Wish you all a very ‘Happy Rose Day 2020!’