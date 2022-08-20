Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was born on August 20, 1944, as Rajiv Ratna Gandhi in Bombay (now called Mumbai). His birth anniversary is also called Harmony Day and he has many achievements to his name, including being awarded the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian award in India. On this day, to mark his glorious life and to learn from it as well, we at LatestLY have curated some inspirational quotes of the former Prime Minister on Sadbhavana Diwas 2022 for you to share with your near and dear ones. Famous Indian Celebrities’ Birthdays in August: From Sridevi to Rajiv Gandhi to the Great Khali, You Share Your Birthday Month With These Influential Figures.

Sadbhavana Diwas Quotes and Inspirational Messages

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: When a Big Tree Falls, the Earth Shakes.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: The Freedom Movement Transformed the Status of Women. Women Fought Along With Men As Comrades. In the Process, the Shackles That Had Bound Them Fell Away.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: We Need a Better Strategy to Achieve the National Goal of a Stable Population, Healthier and Better Educated.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: We Cannot and Will Not Rest Until We Have Won True Swaraj for the Hungry and Spiritually Starving Millions – Until We Have Wiped Out Poverty From Our Land

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Women Are the Social Conscience of a Country. They Hold Our Societies Together.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Development Is Not About Factories, Dams and Roads. Development Is About People. The Goal Is Material, Cultural and Spiritual Fulfilment for the People. The Human Factor Is of Supreme Value in Development.

Rajiv Gandhi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Our Plan Cannot Be Hard and Dogmatic. They Must Change With the Times and Move With the Development of Our Country. Every Year Brings New Compulsions, New Circumstances, and With Each Plan These Must Be Taken Into Consideration.

Sadbhavana Diwas 2022 (File Image)

For the development of our country and our personal growth, there are plenty of motivational words of Rajiv Gandhi that we can learn from and try to imbibe in our daily lives. Feel free to download and share these quotes with your loved ones to remember the leader, and also to motivate one and all. Wishing you a Happy Sadbhavana Diwas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).