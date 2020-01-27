Saraswati Puja 2020 Images With Basant Panchami Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Facebook Quotes and GIFs to Send Happy Vasant Panchami Greetings

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Happy Vasant Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings! The festival of Basant Panchami (also written as Vasant Panchami) is here, and the excitement levels are sky-high. Basant Panchami is also popularly called Saraswati Puja. This year, the festival will be celebrated on January 29. The observance of Basant Panchami marks the birth of Devi Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom. The festival also marks the arrival of the spring season and is celebrated by people in high spirits and with grandeur festivities. And like always people share their happy moments by sending across greetings and wishes. So, we bring you a collection of Saraswati Puja images, HD wallpapers, Basant Panchami wishes in Hindi, Vasant Panchami messages in Hindi, Saraswati Puja 2020 greetings, Saraswati Puja photos, Basant Panchami GIF messages, Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Vasant Panchami WhatsApp Statuses and more. They are all available for free download online. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

People can send across the latest Basant Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram stories, Hike messages and other popular social media apps. It is a good thing to reconnect with your loved ones, especially on such festive days, and sending these Basant Panchami festive greetings will only lighten their mood. As for all the information related to Basant Panchami tithi (date), Saraswati Puja shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), puja vidhi (rituals) and significance, you can read it all here.

And if you are searching for top trending Vasant Panchami 2020 wishes and greetings, then your search should end here as we bring you some of the most fantastic collection to send it to your near and dear ones on this festive day. You can find the best and popular Basant Panchami messages here and share it with your family and friends.

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: जीवन का यह बसंत, आप सबको खुशियां दे अनंत, प्रेम और उत्साह का, भर दे जीवन में रंग, बसंत पंचमी की बधाई...!

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saraswathi Namasthubhyam, Varadey Kaamarupinee! Vidhyarambham Karishyami, Sidhir Bhavathu Mey Sada! Basant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarswati Ma Aapko Har Wo Vidya De Jo Aapke Pas Nahi Hai Aur Jo Hai Us Par Chamak De Jise Apki Duniya Chamak Uthe.

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Peele Peele Sarson Ke Phool, Peeli Ude Patang, Rang Barse Peela Aur Chhaye Sarson Si Umang. Aapke Jeevan Mein Rahe Sadaa Basant Ke Rang. Basant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Aim Kleeng Sam Saraswatyai Namaha. Basant Panchami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Saraswati Puja aur Basant Panchami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: जिंदगी के हर इम्तिहान में आप पास हो। बसंत पंचमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

How to Download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Basant Panchami WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. These festive packs not only have stickers compatible with the messaging app but also have greetings in various languages like Bengali, Hindi, Telugu and more. You will also find Devi Saraswati images and HD wallpapers, Saraswati Puja mantra and more to wish on the festival day. HERE is the link to download it from the Play Store app. We wish everyone a very Happy Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami 2020!