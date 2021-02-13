Women played a crucial role in the Freedom struggle of India. We remember Sarojini Naidu as of the most magnificent nationalist leader with extraordinary grace and mesmerizing voice. Her achievements are innumerable she had spark of a leader which made her the first Indian woman to be president of the Indian National Congress. On her 142nd birth anniversary let's have a look at six amazing facts to know about Sarojini Naidu.

1. MK Gandhi honoured Sarojini with the title of Nightingale of India for a phenomenal contribution to poetry. Her words had a vision of an emancipated power during the freedom struggles. Her poetry literary work was full of wisdom. Her first volume of poetry, The Golden Threshold (1905), was followed by The Bird of Time (1912), and in 1914 she was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. Her other poems, the Sceptred Flute (1928) and The Feather of the Dawn (1961), were well appreciated. Her first poem was an elaborated document of thirteen hundred lines.

2. She was a political activist, always stood against injustice. she also fought for Chamaran Framers in the year 1916. She became the governor of the Uttar Pradesh National Congress and participated in Salt Satyagraha in 1930. She accompanied Gandhi to London for the inconclusive second session of the Round Table Conference.

3. She was one of the constituent Assembly members, thus contributing as the founding pillars of Indian democracy through a written and well-thought Constitution. In 1925, she became the Indian National Congress president and participated in Salt Satyagraha in 1930.

4. British government awarded Naidu the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for her work during the plague epidemic in India. However, after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, she returned the award in protest.

5. She could speak multiple languages and gave her speech in English, Hindi, Bengali or Gujarati. Speaking in English in London’s Assembly, she had mesmerized the audience present there.

6. She played a vital role in women's rights struggle in India. She also helped in shaping the Women's Indian Association in 1917. She travelled around India to lecture on women's rights, social welfare of women and nationalism. She addressed women's groups on obstacles like child marriage, purdah seclusion, bigamy, and widow immolation (sati), while she fought for female suffrage.

Naidu is the face of women empowerment in India and her birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Women’s Day. Her contributions and achievements will always be remembered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).