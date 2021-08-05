Sawan Shivratri 2021 falls on Friday, August 6. This is an auspicious day in the month of Shravan and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. People worship the Lord in different ways and seek his blessings. To help you wish your loved ones, we have got some greetings for the occasion. These include Sawan Shivratri 2021 wishes, messages, images, Shravan Shivratri greetings, quotes, SMS, HD wallpapers, GIFs and a lot more for free download online.

Goddess Parvati observed strict penance on moonless nights for Lord Shiva's long life and well-being. Lord Shiva was impressed by Goddess Parvati's 'Tapasya' and accepted her as wife. Hence, Sawan Shivratri marks the union of Shakti and Lord Shiva, which, according to Hindu belief, are two great forces of the universe. Sawan Somvar 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shravan on Holy Monday With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Lord Shiva Bless Us With All Things Good. Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Pray Sacred Mantras in Praise of Eternal Saviour. Wish You Be Blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Auspicious Day of Sawan Shivratri With the Joy of Heart and Help People Understand the Values of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Bless You With Good Health, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Blessings on Your Loved Ones. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Sawan Shivratri is celebrated majorly among the devotees in North Indian states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar. Some of the well-known and popular Lord Shiva temples in North India, such as Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham celebrate this day by hosting special pujas and Shiva darshan during this month for a huge number of shiva devotees.

Devotees (Kanwar Yatris) carry water from Ganga and pour it on the idol or Linga at various temples. As we observe Sawan Shivratri 2021, we bring to you greetings and HD images to celebrate the day. Our list includes Lord Shiva photos, WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, Facebook Messages, Instagram Pictures and SMS.

Sawan Shivratri 2021 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Photos To Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival

This day is auspicious for offering water and prayers to Lord Shiva. In many states, married women observe a fast on this day for the well-being of their husbands, while the unmarried ones observe fast every Monday in the month of Sawan, praying for a good husband. According to the belief, observing this Shivratri could help one attain Moksha which is emancipation from the cycle of life and death. Happy Sawan Shivratri everyone!

