Shravan or Sawan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. Said to be one of the most episodic times of the year, Sawan 2021 will begin from July 25 for people from the North Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, every Monday in this month is said to be especially important as people observe the Shravan Somwar Vrat on this day. To celebrate first Shravan Somvar or Sawan Somvar 2021, here's a collection of greetings, wishes, messages, HD images and wallpapers.

Happy Sawan Somvar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give You and Your Family Power and Strength. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Sawan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the Pious Month Shravan. May Mahadev Endows Upon Us Peace, Prosperity & Overall Happiness. Har Har Mahadev.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Difference Between the Soul and the Shiva. Your True Nature Is Shiva, and Shiva Is Peace, Infinity, Beauty and the Non-Dual One. Happy Sawan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Shravan!

WhatsApp Message Reads: During This Time, “Om Namah Shivaya” Is the Only Chant on Our Mind. May This Help Us Stay Healthy and Keep Us Away From Negativity. Lord Shiva Will Shower His Blessings on You. Happy Shravan!

