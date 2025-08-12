Kajari Teej 2025, also known as Badi Teej, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with devotion and joy by married women, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Observed on the third day of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada, Kajari Teej holds profound cultural and religious importance as women pray to Goddess Parvati for a happy, healthy, and prosperous married life. This festival is marked by beautiful Kajari Teej images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, and inspirational quotes shared with family and friends to spread festive cheer. Unlike Hariyali Teej, which celebrates the arrival of monsoon, Kajari Teej traditions are deeply rooted in rural customs, with folk songs, local rituals, and age-old practices passed down through generations. Kajari Teej 2025 Mehndi Designs: Latest Beautiful Henna Patterns, Traditional and Modern Mehandi Ideas for the Hindu Festival (Watch Videos).

Kajari Teej 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, August 12. On this auspicious day, married women observe a strict fast without water, praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. They worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, offering neem leaves, fruits, and specially prepared sweets. The rituals are accompanied by singing Kajari folk songs, which reflect the longing of a woman for her beloved during the rains. These songs are emotional, lyrical, and often echo themes of love, separation, and devotion. As you observe Kajari Teej 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Kajari Teej Filled With Love, Happiness, and the Blessings of Goddess Parvati. Happy Kajari Teej.

In rural areas, the festival is also connected to agriculture. As the rainy season nourishes the fields, Kajari Teej is seen as a symbol of growth and fertility. Women gather near neem trees or sacred groves, perform puja, and engage in communal celebrations. Swing rides, traditional attire, and henna designs enhance the festive spirit. Kajari Teej beautifully blends devotion, culture, and nature, making it not just a religious observance but a vibrant expression of rural Indian life.

