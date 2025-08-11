Kajari Teej, also known as Badi Teej or Satudi Teej, is an auspicious monsoon festival celebrated by married and unmarried women across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, it symbolises love, devotion, and marital bliss. Women observe fasts, sing folk songs, apply mehndi and enjoy traditional swings under the lush monsoon sky. Kajari Teej 2025 is on August 12. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and marks her reunion with Lord Shiva after a long penance. To celebrate Kajari Teej 2025, we bring you Kajari Teej 2025 wishes, Badi Teej messages, greetings, quotes, HD images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and wallpapers that you can share on Satudi Teej festival.

Kajari Teej usually falls in the Krishna Paksha Tritiya of the Hindu month Bhadrapada. Married women observe fasting for their husbands’ long life, while unmarried girls pray for a suitable partner. Rituals include nirjala or fruit-based fasting, singing traditional Kajari folk songs and offering seasonal fruits and sweets like ghewar and thekua. Women adorn themselves in green attire, apply henna and enjoy swings decorated with flowers. To celebrate the auspicious festival during the month of Shravan, share these Kajari Teej 2025 wishes, Badi Teej messages, greetings, quotes, HD images of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and wallpapers.

Kajari Teej blends devotion, marital harmony and cultural vibrance, making it a cherished monsoon celebration. So, share these heartfelt wishes and greetings to spread joy, positivity and festive spirit among your loved ones.

