Kajari Teej is an annual festival that is celebrated across India, especially in North India, with great enthusiasm and fervour. Kajari Teej is a major festival in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan. It usually falls three days after Raksha Bandhan, during the Krishna Paksha of the month of Shravana, which falls in July or August in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kajari Teej falls on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Kajari Teej Tritiya tithi will begin at 10:03 AM on August 11, 2025, and end at 08:10 AM on Aug 12, 2025. You can typically break the Kajari Teej fast after the evening puja and moon sighting (Chandra Darshan). Kajari Teej Wishes: Send Kajali Teej HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Goddess Parvati Photos and Wallpapers To Celebrate Badi Teej.

This day is marked with traditional Kajari folk songs, sung in Bhojpuri and Awadhi, that express devotion and romantic longing. To celebrate this joyous occasion, women enjoy swinging on decorated jhoolas (swings), a joyful symbol of the rainy season. In this article, let’s learn more about the date and time of Kajari Teej 2025 and the significance of the auspicious Hindu festival. For Kajari Teej in 2025 (on Tuesday, 12 August), the moonrise information varies slightly depending on the source and location.

Kajari Teej 2025 Date

Kajari Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 10:33 AM on August 11, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 08:40 AM on August 12, 2025

When is Kajari Teej Fast Broken?

The Kajari Teej fast is usually broken after performing the evening puja and moon sighting (Chandra Darshan), once all rituals dedicated to Goddess Parvati are completed. In many traditions, women eat only after offering water (Arghya) to the moon and seeking blessings for their husband’s long life. According to Prokerala’s Panchang for India, the moon rises at 9:06 PM on 12 August, with moonset at 9:44 AM the next day. Kajari Teej 2025 Moroccan Mehndi Designs for Hands and Feet: Discover Bold Beauty of Backhand, Minimalist and Full Moroccan Mehandi Patterns This Teej Festival.

If the moon is not visible due to weather, the fast is broken after the prescribed puja time in the evening. The traditional practice is to offer Arghya to the moon and then conclude the fast with a light meal or ritual food.

Kajari Teej Significance

Kajari Teej is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Goddess Parvati. It celebrates marital bliss, the monsoon season, and fertility. On this day, married women observe a nirjala vrat (without water) or a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon. They fast and pray for their husbands' long life and prosperity, while unmarried girls pray for a good husband. The day has a strong connection with agriculture, especially the growth of barley (jau), which is used in rituals.

Kajari Teej 2025, falling on 12 August, is not just a celebration of monsoon beauty but also a cherished tradition that strengthens the bond between married couples and honours Goddess Parvati’s devotion to Lord Shiva. Marked by vibrant rituals, soulful songs, and community gatherings, it serves as a reminder of India’s rich cultural heritage and the deep spiritual values that continue to inspire generations. As the festival arrives, it’s a perfect time to embrace the joy of togetherness, faith, and festivity that Kajari Teej brings.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

