Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is celebrated on the third day of the bright fortnight of the Shravan month and is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. The festival symbolizes marital bliss, fertility, and the monsoon’s beauty, particularly celebrated by women in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. It marks the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati after her long penance and is seen as an auspicious day for married women to pray for the longevity and happiness of their husbands. Hariyali Teej 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. To celebrate the Shravan Maas festival, share these Hariyali Teej 2025 messages, wishes, quotes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers to seek divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Women dress in green attire, apply mehendi (henna) on their hands, and adorn themselves with jewellery and bangles. Special prayers and rituals are performed, including the singing of devotional songs and dancing in groups. Swings decorated with flowers are hung on trees, and women gather to celebrate with sweets and seasonal delicacies like ghewar and kheer. Fasting is an important aspect of the day, often observed without water, to seek the blessings of Parvati for a harmonious married life. As you observe Hariyali Teej 2025, share these Hariyali Teej 2025 messages, wishes, quotes, greetings, images and HD wallpapers.

Hariyali Teej is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of womanhood, nature, and devotion. The lush greenery of the season provides a perfect backdrop for the joyous festivities. The vibrant customs and collective observances reflect cultural richness and social bonding among women. By honouring Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion to Shiva, the festival reinforces values of love, resilience, and spiritual connection, while also embracing the monsoon's vibrance and vitality.

