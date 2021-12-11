'Tis that time of the year! The Holiday season is upon us and people who are eagerly waiting for Christmas are about to have their wishes come true. This is because the most awaited festive month of the year aka Christmas month- December will be celebrated soon. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world and it is believed that Lord Jesus, who gave the message of love and mercy to the whole world, was born on this day. On this day people greet each other and share cakes and other gifts with loved one. Considering a symbol of happiness, the Christmas tree is decorated with colourful lights and children wait for Santa Claus on this day. Actually, the real name of Santa Claus was St. Nicholas who helps every needy person and gives gifts to children at night on the birthday of Lord Jesus. Happy Holidays 2021 Wishes: Send Season’s Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp Images & SMS To Plan for the Celebrations Today!

The word Christmas is believed to have originated from Christ and for the first time in the world this festival was celebrated in Rome in 336 AD. The tradition of celebrating the festival of Christmas and spend joyous time celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ has been going on for centuries. On this special occasion, you can celebrate this festival with your loved ones by wishing them through these lovely Season’s Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and Wallpapers.

Season's Greetings (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Magic of the Holidays Never Ends, and the Greatest of Gifts Is Family and Friends. Happy Holidays!

Christmas Eve 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

Season's Greetings (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Part of This Happy Season Is Keeping in Touch With Special Friends Like You.

Season's Greetings (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Peace, Love, and Light to You and Yours This Season. Happy Holidays!

Season's Greetings (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Seasons Greetings From the Family! Hope You All End the Year on a Bright Note.

According to popular beliefs, Lord Jesus was born to Mary. It is said that a prophecy was heard in Mary's dream that Lord Jesus would be born to her. It is believed that during pregnancy, Mary had to travel to Bethlehem and during the night she had to take shelter in a cave where shepherds who kept cattle lived. The next day Lord Jesus was born in this cave. And with that story of the Christmas we wish you via the season greeting Images as you celebrate the Holidays.

