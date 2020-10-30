The full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin is known as Sharad Purnima or Kojagiri Purnima. It is believed to be the most important Purnima Tithi of the Hindu calendar and is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala. Sharad Purnima 2020 falls on October 30 and as we celebrate the occasion, here are wishes in Hindi to send on the occasion. Here are also Sharad Purina WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS which you can share with your loved ones on the occasion. People pray to Lord Chandra on Sharad Purnima for health, wealth and happiness on the occasion. Our list also includes Sharad Purnima HD Images and Wallpaper to share on the festival. Sharad Purnima Wishes & Kojagiri Purnima HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to Wish Family and Friends.

In some parts of the country, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as the harvest festival by the farmers. Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is popularly known as Sharad Poonam. People wish each other on the occasion with Hindi wishes, messages and greetings. It is believed that the Moon showers its blessing on those pray to the celestial body. Sharad Purnima 2020 Good Luck Tips: 5 Things One Should Do During Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to Gain Wealth and Prosperity.

Shubh Sharad Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: आश्विन मास की पूर्णिमा का रंग है निराला, इस दिन चमके चन्द्रमा सबसे प्यारा, बिखेर कर अपनी चांदनी दे हमको वो अपना आशीर्वाद, ये है कामना हमारी इस साल, शुभ शरद पूर्णिमा

Kojagiri Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Aap Sabhi Ko Sharad Purnima Ke Pavan Awsar Par Bahut Bahut Badhai. Maa Laxmi Ka Aashirwad Aap Par Sada Banaye Rahe. Shubh Sharad Purnima

Shubh Sharad 2020 Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Barse Aasman Se Amrit Sharad Purnima Ki Is Raat Aur De Jaye Tumhein Khushiyon Aur Sehat Ki Saugat…. Sharad Purnima Ki Hardik Badhai.

Shubh Sharad 2020 Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Asha Karti Hu Ki Aaj Ki Purnima Aap Par Aur Aapke Parivar Par Dher Saara Amrit Barsaye Aur Aapke Jeevan Ko Khushiyon Se Bhar Jaye. Shubh Sharad Purnima

Shubh Sharad 2020 Purnima Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jis Tarah Sharad Purnima Ka Chand Dharti Ka Har Kona Jagmaga Deta Hai, Usi Tarah Aapka Jeevan Bhi Roshan Kar De. Shubh Sharad Purnima

How to Download Sharad Purnima WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings too. You can also download Sharad Purnima WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Sharad Purnima.

