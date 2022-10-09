Sharad Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on October 9. This is an annual harvest festival that is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima, this observance is considered to be the official day that marks the end of the monsoon. Similar to the beginning of Fall on October 1 in the Gregorian calendar, the Kojagiri Purnima celebration signifies the beginning of winter. The celebration of Kojagiri Purnima is different in different parts of the country. However, many people do observe a stringent fast on this day. Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed four days after the observance of Kojagiri Purnima 2022. As we prepare to celebrate Sharad Purnima 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day. When Is Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022 in October? Know Date, Significance, All About the Chaturthi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Customs of the Fasting Festival.

When is Kojagiri Purnima 2022?

Kojagiri Purnima 2022 will be celebrated on October 9. This day officially marks the end of the monsoon season. Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. The Purnima Tithi Begins at 03:41 AM on October 9, 2022, and will go on till 02:24 AM on October 10, 2022. The moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day will occur at 06:11 PM.

Significance of Sharad Purnima 2022

Sharad Purnima is considered to be a very auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Gods and Goddesses in temples are also dressed in white clothes, to symbolise the whiteness of the moon. On this auspicious day, many divine pairs like Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati and Lakshmi-Narayan are worshipped along with the moon and are offered flowers and kheer. It is believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala(s). We hope that the celebration of Sharad Purnima 2022 fills your life with love, light and happiness. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2022 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).