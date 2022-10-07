Kojagiri Purnima is celebrated annually in the Hindu lunisolar month of Ashwin, marking the monsoon season's culmination. The occasion falls on the Full Moon night, which is rendered in many names like Sharad Purnima, Kumara Purnima, Kaumudi Purnima, Navanna Purnima, Kaumudi Puja or Kojagiri Puja. Hindu devotees celebrate the day by worshipping many divine pairs like Lord Shiva and Parvati, Radha and Krishna and Devi Lakshmi and Narayan, along with the moon. According to Panchang, Kojagiri Purnima 2022 will fall on October 9, Sunday. Like every year, many will also observe a fast on the day of Sharad Purnima 2022 to seek blessing from Devi Laxmi. The occasion is a harvesting festival celebrated in different Eastern Indian states and some western parts of India by worshipping the Goddess of prosperity and wealth, Devi Lakshmi. We bring you the Kojagiri Puja 2022 date, vrat rituals, Purnima tithi and the importance of the annual Hindu observance. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month.

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Purnima Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the moonrise timing on Kojagara Puja Day is 7:11 pm. The Purnima tithi for Kojagiri Puja 2022 will begin at 3:41 pm on October 9, Sunday and end at 2:24 on October 10, Monday.

Sharad Purnima Vrat Rituals

Mythical beliefs say that significant disasters are avoided during the day of Sharad Purnima, as Devi Lakshmi was born on this day. Fasting during the day is considered highly auspicious and the greatest method to acquire wealth. The fast is called Kojagara Vrata, which is kept with utmost faith in Hindusim.

Kojagiri Puja Significance

Kojagara Pooja is primarily devoted to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Indra. Some believers also perform Shodashopachara Puja on the festival day. After observing the Poornima fast for the whole day, folks light 108 lamps throughout the night and offer incense sticks and flowers to the deities. At night, it is a long-established tradition to prepare kheer and keep it under the moonlight, distributed among the family members as Prasad. It is said that a sweet dish kept under the moon's rays on the day of Sharad Poornima is invigorated by the divinity of the planet. Most individuals also stay awake during the whole night of Kojagiri Poornima for spiritual awakening and participate in Jagran and various other religious ceremonies.

