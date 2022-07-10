Shayani Ekadashi also known as Tholi Ekadashi in the South is observed on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Shayani Ekadashi or Tholi Ekadashi 2022 falls on Sunday, July 10 this year. It is also known as the Maha Ekadashi or the great eleventh. This day is of special significance to Vaishnavas who are great followers of Lord Vishnu. They observe fast on this day and restrict from eating grains, beans and cereals as well as certain vegetables like onions and certain spices. As you celebrate Shayani Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Shayani Ekadashi 2022 messages and Tholi Ekadashi 2022 images that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Lord Vishnu HD Images, Wishes, Devshayani Ekadashi Messages and SMS To Celebrate the Eleventh Lunar Day of Bright Fortnight.

Shayani Ekadashi is also known as Dev Shayani Ekadashi or Hari Shayani Ekadashi. It is believed that Vishnu falls asleep on this day in the cosmic ocean of milk on the Shesha Naag and finally awakens four months later on Prabodhini Ekadashi which falls in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This four-month period that starts on Shayani Ekadashi and ends on Prabodhini Ekadashi is known as Chaturmaas. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Shayani Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ashadhi Ekadashi Images

Shayani Ekadashi (File Image)

Shayani Ekadashi Messages

Shayani Ekadashi (File Image)

Shayani Ekadashi Wishes

Shayani Ekadashi (File Image)

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 Images

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 HD Wallpapers

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 HD Images

Tholi Ekadashi 2022 (File Image)

Ashadi Ekadashi 2022 Messages and Images: Celebrate Shayani Ekadashi With Lovely Wishes & Greetings

The story of King Mandata is narrated as significant to Shayani Ekadashi. He had faced drought for three years and was unable to please the rain god. Therefore, sage Angiras advised the king to observe the Dev Shayani Ekadashi fast. King Mandata observed the fast and with the grace of Lord Vishnu, there was rain in his kingdom. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Dev Shayani Ekadashi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Shayani Ekadashi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).