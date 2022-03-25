Sheetla Ashtami is also known as Basoda is celebrated every year on the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month. This year Sheetala Ashtami fast falls on Friday, March 25. Sheetla Mata is worshiped on the day of Basoda and you'll be surprised to know, stale dishes are offered to her. It is said by doing that one can attain good health by the grace of Sheetla Mata. Sheetla Ashtami fast is kept and worshiped for the good health of young children at home. Sheetla Ashtami fast is also considered important in making people aware of the changes in the weather after Holi. According to Skanda Purana, Brahma Ji had given Sheetla Mata the responsibility of keeping the world healthy. Sheetla Mata is worshiped for freedom from heat and diseases.

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami date of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month is starting at 12:09 pm on 24 March late night. This date will end on March 25 at 10:04 pm. On the day of Sheetala Ashtami, sweet rice made from jaggery or sugarcane juice is offered to Sheetla Mata. This bhog offered to the goddess is made on the night of Saptami. This prasad is fed to all the members of the house and it is said that the stove should not be lit on this day. Sheetla Mata, the goddess of health wears red clothes and is seen holding neem leaves, urn, winnower and broom in her hands. She is said to ride a donkey. Neem leaves, Kalash, winnow and broom are symbols of cleanliness. Sheetala Ashtami 2022 Date: When Is Basoda Puja? Know Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Sheetalasthami Honouring Goddess Shitala.

It is believed that by worshiping Mata Sheetla on this day, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. Along with this, you get freedom from many diseases, according to mythology. Sheetla Ashtami is more popular in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. However, in Gujarat a ritual similar to Basoda is celebrated just a day before Krishna Janmashtami and is known as Sheetala Satam. On the day of Sheetala Ashtami, people fast and pray to Sheetla Maa for the good health of their loved ones. On this day people wish each other by sending greetings. You can also wish Sheetalaashtami by sending the below wishes and messages:

Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Auspicious Occasion of Basoda Puja, I Wish that You and Your Family are Showered with the Blessings of Maa Sheetla for a Happy and Prosperous Life Ahead. Happy Sheetala Astami 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022. May Goddess Sheetala Guard You and Your Family Against All Diseases and Ailments

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing You Good Health, Luck, Peace, Happiness and Prosperity on Basoda. Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2022

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Be Blessed With the Best of Health and Spirits By Maa Sheetla. Wishing a Very Happy Sheetala Ashtami to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sheetala Ashtami 2022. On the Occasion of Basoda, Let Us Pray for Good Health and Fortune, Mental Peace And Protection of our Loved Ones From All the Evils From Maa Sheetla and Seek Her Blessings.

It is said that being pleased with the devotion, Mother Sheetla gives the boon of health. It is believed that due to her liking for cold things, she is offered cold things at the time of worship on this day. So don't miss out on sharing positivity and happiness with your loved ones.

