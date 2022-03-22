Sheetala Ashtami is an observance that takes place eight days after Holi and is widely celebrated in the North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Also known as Basoda Puja, Sheetala Ashtami 2022 will be commemorated on March 25. The Basoda Puja, which is conducted on this day, is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. As we prepare for Basoda Puja 2022, here is everything you need to know about Sheetala Ashtami 2022 date, Basoda Puja rituals and timings, and more. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

When Is Sheetala Ashtami 2022?

As the name suggests, Sheetala Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami tithi, which falls exactly after Holi. Many people also conduct the Basoda Puja on the first Monday or Friday after the Holi celebration. Sheetala Ashtami 2022 will be commemorated on March 25. The Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi for this observance begins at 00:09 on Mar 25, 2022, and will go on till 22:04 on Mar 25, 2022.

Basoda Puja Timing And Ritual

Basoda Puja focuses on offering prayers to Goddess Sheetala. An integral part of this celebration is that people refrain from lighting fire for cooking. Food is made on Sheetala Saptami, which will be marked on March 24 and this is consumed in the cold state on March 25, Sheetala Ashtami. The Shubh Muhurat for Sheetala Ashtami Puja 2022 is 06:39 to 18:51 on March 25. Duration - 12 Hours 12 Mins.

Goddess Sheetala is believed to be the goddess that controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc. Since these diseases are believed to increase the heat in the body, people avoid lighting any fire and therefore consume cold food as well. The prayers and Puja done on this day focuses on seeking Goddess Sheetala’s blessings to avoid the spread of these diseases. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Basoda Puja 2022!

