Shradh 2025 Dates and Pitru Paksha Significance: Pitru Paksha is the 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar during which ancestors are worshipped with great devotion. It falls in the Krishna Paksha of the month of Bhadrapada or Ashwin, which corresponds to September or October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Pitru Paksha 2025 starts on Sunday, September 7 and ends on Sunday, September 21, 2025. It is believed that during this time, the souls of ancestors visit the earth, and offerings made with devotion ensure their peace and blessings for future generations. Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Shradh Starting in 2025? Know All About the 15-Day Period Dedicated to Worshipping Ancestors.

The last day of Pitru Paksha is called as the Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, and this day holds religious and cultural significance. Special rituals and offerings called Shraddh are performed during this time to honour the departed souls. In this article, let’s know more about Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Dates, Do’s and Don’ts during the Pitru Paksha period and other important traditions that you need to keep in mind. How Many Days Left for Mahalaya 2025 From Today? Know Pitru Paksha End Date, Devi Paksha Beginning and Significance of Durga Puja Preparations.

Pitru Paksha Do’s:

There are several rules to be followed during Pitru Paksha. The rituals should ideally be performed by the eldest son or a male family member, though women too can do so if no male is present. Food offerings prepared for Shraddh should be cooked in pure conditions, avoiding the use of onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian ingredients. Offering food to crows, cows, and the needy is considered highly auspicious, as they are seen as messengers to the ancestors. Maintaining discipline, humility, and a sense of gratitude during the rituals strengthens their spiritual significance. Traditionally during Pitru Paksha, families prepare food offerings, consisting of rice, kheer, dal, vegetables, and flatbreads, which are first offered to Brahmins, cows, and crows before being shared within the household.

Pitru Paksha Don’ts:

People should avoid beginning new ventures, purchasing luxury items, or celebrating occasions like marriages or birthdays during this period, as it is considered a time of solemn remembrance rather than festivity. One should refrain from lying, consuming alcohol, or indulging in negative actions, as these are believed to displease the ancestors. Observing Pitru Paksha with devotion, purity, and respect ensures that the departed souls are honoured and their blessings continue to protect and guide the family. While the period is sacred for remembering the ancestors, it is regarded as inauspicious for starting new ventures, marriages, or celebrations, as the focus remains on remembering and honouring the departed.

Pitru Paksha Significance

Pitru Paksha holds great significance in Hinduism and is observed with great devotion by Hindus across India. As per Hindu traditions, the south celestial sphere is consecrated to the ancestors (Pitri). Hence, the moment when the Sun transits from the north to the south celestial sphere is considered to begin a day of the ancestors. This moment is considered sacred and sacred rituals are performed.

Among the important rituals are performing tarpan, pind daan and charity in remembrance of departed souls are important rituals that are observed during Pitru Paksha. It is said that these rituals, if followed with sincerity, remove doshas and bring prosperity, harmony, and spiritual upliftment to the family.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

