Shravan Purnima, as the name says, is the full moon day in the holy month of Sawan that has great religious importance in Hinduism. The occasion falls in July or August in the Gregorian Calendar. The Panchang date for Shravan Purnima 2022 is Friday, August 12. The occasion of Sawan Poornima is famous for the festival of Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates siblings. The festival of Rakhi reminds every brother of his responsibilities and sisters about their love towards their brothers. Neverthless, numerous other Hindu rituals are observed during the Poornima day of Shravana. This article will get you through the Tithi, traditions followed across India and everything essential you must know about the auspicious event. What Is Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India? History, Different Stories and Legends That You Must Know About the Rakhi Festival.

Shravan Purnima 2022 Timing

This year the Purnima begins at 9:35 AM on August 11 and ends at 7:17 AM on August 12.

Shravan Purnima Rituals & Significance

On the day of Sawan, Purnima devotees keep vrat and perform special worship of Lord Shiva. Other than this, the occasion is celebrated by distinct traditions across India. In Gujarat, the event is known as Akshar Purnima as the month-long puja devoted to God Mahadeva culminates on this particular day. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh celebrate the festival as Kajari Poornima, when women sow barley in the pots filled up with soil and leaves of trees. These pots are then dropped at the nearest water body, and Goddess Bhagwati is worshipped. Moreover, the coastal provinces of India like Mumbai and the Konkan coast mark the day as Narali Purnima, which is majorly celebrated by the fishing community. They perform puja to worship Lord Varuna.

Shravan Purnima also marks the end of the Amarnath Yatra that started on the eve of Guru Purnima, and in South India, the occasion is known as Avani Avittam. Hayagriva Jayanti and Yajurveda Upakarma are also observed on the full moon day of the Sawan Maas. This Purnima is known as Gamha Purnima in Orissa and Pavitopana in Gujarat. In Ayodhya and Prayagraj, Kushanbhavpur day is celebrated as Shravan Purnima. Furthermore, the sacred customs of 'Upnayan' and 'Yagyopaveet' are also observed during the holy occasion, whereas Brahmins observe the auspicious tradition of ‘Shudhikaran’ on the Shravana Purnima day.

