On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Indian Army troops recited the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag. This year, India marks 75 Years of Independence. The video was shared by the Indian Army.

Check tweet:

#WATCH Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Dhd8JjiXDY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

