Sikkim Statehood Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History About The Formation of This Northeastern State

Sikkim Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sikkim Day to all the residents hailing from this northeastern state. On this day in the year 1975, Sikkim officially attained the status of its statehood under the union of India. Every year thus May 16 is celebrated as Sikkim Day. This year marks the 45th celebration of its statehood. Sikkim has an interesting history from its earliest inhabitants, the monarchy of Khye Bumsa to its becoming a part of Indian states. Although the celebrations won't be as grand due to the imposition of lockdown, we give you more details on the history and significance of this region achieved its statehood.

History and Significance of Sikkim Day

The earliest inhabitants of this region were the Lepchas, meaning children of God. They are an indigenous group of people also residing in Bhutan, Tibet, parts of Nepal and hills of West Bengal. A Buddhist guru had foretold about arrival of the monarchy in Sikkim.

As per legends, a fifth-generation descendant of Khye Bumsa, Phuntsog Namgyal, became the founder of Sikkim's monarchy in 1642. In 1700, it was invaded by the Bhutanese who were driven away by Tibetans. In 1791, China had sent troops to defend Tibet from Gorkha kingdom. After defeat of Gorkha, the Qing dynasty took over.

In the decades of the 19th century, Sikkim became a British protectorate, formalised by a convention signed with China in 1890. Before Indian independence, Jawaharlal Nehru passed a resolution in the Indian Constituent Assembly to the effect that Sikkim and Bhutan, as Himalayan states, were not 'Indian states' and they would be looked after separately. This sparked a movement in Sikkim, giving rise to the formation of Sikkim State Congress (SSC). It emerged into a civil disobedience movement. In 1975, the Prime Minister of Sikkim appealed to the Indian Parliament for Sikkim to become a state of India. The Indian Army in April took over the city of Gangtok and disarmed the Chogyal's palace guards. 97.5 per cent of voters favoured a union with India and abolishing the monarchy. On 16 May 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union, and the monarchy was abolished.

After a great struggle and seeing through different rules, Sikkim became part of the Indian union. This day is thus very significant to all the residents of the state. This year there won't be much celebrations because of the lockdown, but we wish all people from the state a very happy Sikkim Day 2020!