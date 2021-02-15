Singles Awareness Day is celebrated on February 15 every year, a day after Valentine’s Day. The biggest motto of celebrating Singles Awareness Day is to promote self-love. The notion of staying alone on Valentine's Day has long been stigmatised to the extent that more and more people rush into dates and relationships merely to avoid this feeling. Those who stood their ground and stayed single also could not avoid the feeling of being unloved. To combat these emotions, and to restore the confidence in people and make them realise that being in a relationship is a choice and not a need and the purest form of love is self love, Singles Awareness Day 2021 is celebrated.

When is Singles Awareness Day 2021?

February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Valentine’s Day, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Vasant Panchami; Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month. Singles Awareness Day is celebrated on the day after Valentine’s Day. Singles Awareness Day 2021 will therefore be on February 15. Some people also mark this day as the beginning of a week-long celebration of Anti-Valentine’s Day!

Why was Singles Awareness Day started?

This celebration was started as a way to stop the single folks across the world from self loathing and being sad about their solitude and instead empowering them with self love. This movement or day was started by Dustin Barnes in the year 2001 during his high school days. He created a day for his group of friends and started celebrating being single rather than drowning in its sorrow. He chose the date to be February 15 and carried this tradition to University where it started gaining popularity. Singles Awareness Day was finally copyrighted and became official in the year 2005. It gained more popularity in the year 2009 when a Singles Awareness Day music video created by Joseph Vincent accumulated over 2 million views.

The Need for Singles Awareness Day

According to Census results of the US, almost half their population is single, making this day a huge hit. It is extremely important to celebrate being single rather than jumping from one relationship to another, since most people are only able to truly find their own self when they are single and working on loving themselves. While the societal pressure to be with someone is real, you can only truly be present and happy in a relationship if you are able to be content in your solitude and know your own wants and needs.

How is Singles Awareness Day Celebrated?

College students started celebrating this by exchanging gifts with their single friends, going on friend dates and throwing parties for the single friends. Reading some enlightening work on solitude as well as love like Bell Hooks All About Love is also a brilliant way of celebrating this day. Some people also enjoy marking this day by taking a solo trip or practicing in self care activities like dedicated spa days, focusing on your wellness plan etc.

Singles Awareness Day is all about self love triumphing over self loathe. If you are single on this Singles Awareness Day, here is wishing that you enjoy your solitude and find love in the little things in life. After all, there are a thousand layers to love, and being in a relationship is just one of them. Happy Singles Awareness Day 2021!

