Singles' Day is a Chinese unofficial holiday and also a day when the biggest shopping festival takes place. This day celebrates people who are not in relationships. It is observed every year on November 11. This date was chosen to celebrate the day as the number 1 resembles a bare stick which is Chinese internet slang for an unmarried man who does not add branches to the family tree. The four 1s of 11/11 also abstractly refer to the demographic group of single people. As you observe Singles' Day 2022, we at LatestLY have brought some images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and quotes with all the single people you know. Singles’ Day 2022 in China Date: Know All About Its History, Significance of the Day and Ways To Celebrate This Festival About Singlehood.

Singles Day was first celebrated as a cynical response to traditional couple-centric festivals by a small group of college bachelors. In 2009, it was used as a 24-hour day shopping festival by Alibaba’s CEO Daniel Zhang. It offered online shopping discounts and offline entertainment. Today, it has become the largest physical retail and online shopping day in the world. Observing the celebration day of all the people who are not in a relationship, here are Singles' Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and quotes.

Singles’ Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download

Singles' Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being Single Is Making a Choice To Stay Independent and With Your Own Self Without Feeling Guilty About It. Warm Greetings on Singles Day. Enjoy Being Single!

Singles' Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Be Great to Yourself. Adore Yourself, Treat Yourself, Respect Yourself and Praise Yourself. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being Single Is a Chance To Live Without Anyone Else’s Terms and Not Apologize. Enjoy Your Life to the Fullest. Happy Singles Day!

Singles' Day 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Are Many Things in Life Enjoyed Best When Done Alone. There Are So Many Places in the World Where You Can Travel Solo. Warm Wishes on Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Staying Single Doesn’t Mean There Were Lack of Options. It Means That You Made a Decision To Be on Your Own. Happy Singles’ Day to You!

Singles' Day originated in 1993 at Nanjing University when a group of bachelors celebrated the day in response to all the couple-related festivals. It was founded by a group of four male students who wanted to break the monotony of being single and declared November 11 a day of events and celebrations in honour of being single. Wishing everyone a Happy Single’s Day 2022!

