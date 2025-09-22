Soorasamharam, also spelt as Surasamharam, is one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu that is celebrated with great devotion by people of the southern state. The auspicious day marks the culmination of the week-long Kanda Shasthi Vratam festival. This special occasion is celebrated in Murugan temples, marking the victory of Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, over the demon Surapadman. The word ‘Sura’ means demon, and ‘Samharam’ means destruction, which means the occasion refers to the destruction of the demon Surapadman. This year, Surasamharam 2025 falls on Monday, October 27, 2025. Soorasamharam Wishes & Messages: Lord Murugan Images, WhatsApp Greetings, Quotes and SMS To Send and Celebrate Sooranporu Festival in Tamil Nadu.

Skanda Sashti, also known as Kanda Sashti, is the most important festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. Skanda Sashti is observed mainly by Tamil Hindus. The day of Skanda Sashti is decided based on the lunar month, and it falls on the sixth day of Karthika Masam. According to Drikpanchang, the Shasti Tithi begins at 06:04 on October 27, 2025 and ends at 7:59 on October 28, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about the Surasamharam 2025 date and the significance of the annual Tamil Hindu festival. Soorasamharam Images & Lord Murugan HD Wallpapers: Celebrate Tiruchendur Soorasamharam Festival in Tamil Nadu With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Surasamharam 2025 Date

Surasamharam 2025 falls on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Surasamharam 2025 Timings

The Shasti Tithi begins at 06:04 on October 27, 2025, and ends at 7:59 on October 28, 2025.

Surasamharam Significance

Surasamharam holds great significance for Tamil Hindus as it is believed that Lord Murugan defeated Demon Surapadman on this day, and hence the festival of Soorasamharam is observed every year to mark the victory of good over evil. According to the Skanda Purana, Surapadman and his brothers, Tarakasura and Simhamukha, created havoc in the world, following which the Gods prayed to Lord Shiva. After hearing their plea, Lord Shiva created Lord Murugan with six faces (Shanmukha) to destroy the asuras. On this day, Murugan defeated Surapadman, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Kanda Sashti celebrations at Thiruchendur Murugan Temple are the most famous ones. The six-day celebrations, which start from Pirathamai of Karthika Masam, culminate on Soorasamharam day. Thiru Kalyanam is observed on the next day of Soorasamharam.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

