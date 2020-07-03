Every year July 3 is celebrated as St Thomas Day. The day is dedicated to Thomas the Apostle who is also called Didymus. According to the New Testament, Thomas is known as one of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus. However, since he doubted Jesus' resurrection, he is also known as "Doubting Thomas". However it didn't last long and he confessed his faith saying, "My Lord and my God," on seeing Jesus' crucifixion wounds. St Thomas Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History, Practices And Celebrations of the Day Dedicated to the Apostle.

It is said that Jesus selected Thomas as one of his twelve disciples and according to varying scriptures, Saint Thomas spread the gospel to the East including India. He is known to have been the founder of the Christian community in the southwestern region in part Kerala. Thomas is said to have baptised three Kings who became India's first bishops.

Why Is St Thomas Day Celebrated?

July 3 is celebrated as St Thomas's Day and the celebration is attributed to St. Thomas the Apostle. Originally the day was supposed to be celebrated on December 21 on the day of the winter solstice. The Roman Catholic Church has celebrated St. Thomas's Day on July 3, whereas the Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the saint's feast on October 6.

What is the meaning of St Thomas?

St Thomas, also doubting Thomas, Saint Thomas or simply Thomas, the doubting Apostle he is remembered to spread the word of Jesus in the east, including India.

When was St Thomas born?

Saint Thomas, the Apostle was born in 1st century AD Galilee, Roman Empire (present-day Israel).

How did Jesus call Thomas?

Thomas first speaks in the Gospel of John. Jesus said, "Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed [are] they that have not seen, and [yet] have believed."

Why was Thomas called Didymus?

In the original Greek version, “Judas, is also called Thomas” and according to the website Bible Wise, it is said that name Didymus was added and it “suggests that later readers were unfamiliar with the Semitic word Thomas (meaning twin).”

It is said that Thomas built a palace and he distributed the money among the poor and that he died a martyr's death. He was said to have been buried in Mylapore, near the city of Madras.

