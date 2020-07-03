St. Thomas was one of the twelve Apostles according to the New Testament in the Bible. Christians observe Saint Thomas Day as an honour to Saint Thomas. Although the Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle was established in the twelfth century which was celebrated on December 21, now the date has been changed. While the Roman Catholic Church moved Thomas's Day to July 3, some Anglicans observe it in December. The Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the saint's feast on October 6. St Thomas Day 2020 falls on July 3.

Jesus selected Thomas as one of his twelve disciples. Thomas earned the name 'Doubting Thomas' as he questioned the truth of Jesus' resurrection because he had not seen the risen Jesus with his own eyes. According to varying scriptures, Saint Thomas spread the gospel to the East, as far as India. It is believed that he established a Christian community in the southwestern region known as the Malabar, which is now part of Kerala. It is also said that Thomas baptised three Kings who became India's first bishops. Another tale says that an Indian king commissioned Thomas to build a palace, but he distributed the money among the poor. He died a martyr's death and was buried in Mylapore, near the city of Madras.

In Kerala, Malabar Christians (or Christians of St. Thomas) claim S. Thomas as the founder of their church. St Thomas Day 2020 is a grand celebration for the people who consider Thomas as a patron saint. Saint Thomas is often depicted by artistes as the saint kneeling by the side of the risen Christ trying to touch Jesus to verify Jesus' identity. In European countries, St Thomas' Day falls is celebrated during Christmas season and has various customs attached to it. During earlier times, in rural England, children, the poor, and the elderly would go "Thomas" on that day were they go from door to door requesting donations. In Germany, Holland, Austria, and Czechoslovakia as the day is celebrated on December 21, the shortest day of the year, the customs were related to it. In Austria, it is related to driving out demons.

