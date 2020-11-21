Chhath Puja 2020 enters the fourth and final day of celebration. After Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna and Sandhya Arghya, it is time to celebrate Usha Arghya celebrated on November 21 (Saturday). Men and women observing the holy fast of Chhath Mahaparv will make the offering to the Sun God at the time of sunrise. They had earlier made offering to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya at sunset, known as Sandhya Arghya. People celebrate the four days with utmost joy and fervour, which is why we bring you a collection of Chhath Puja 2020 photos, Chhathi Maiya HD wallpapers, Happy Chhath Puja WhatsApp Messages, Chhathi Puja greetings, SMS in Hindi and Chhath quotes to be sent at Usha Arghya time or early morning both before and after sunrise.

Chhath celebrations are dedicated to the worship of Chhathi Maiya or Shashti Maata and the sun God, Surya. The festival is celebrated on Karthi Shukla Shashti, and it is believed that praying to Sun God Chhathi Maiya will help you gain health, wealth and happiness and the celebrations are mainly focused on visiting a water body and observing a stringent Chhath fast on the day of the Puja. Chhath celebrations are usually spread over 4 days, with the first day of Nahay Khay (November 18) take a dip in the holy water, and take only one meal on this day. The second day of Chhath, Kharna is the first day of complete fasting where women abstain from drinking water or eating anything. This is continued on the third day, which is Chhath Puja.

On the evening of Chhath Puja, fasting women offer Arghya to a setting sun and the final Puja of Chhath is conducted on the next sunrise - the fourth and final day of Chhath (November 21). Chhath celebrations are sure to be a little different this year as most states have discouraged people from stepping out and attending public gatherings in the view of the ongoing pandemic. However, people are sure to share Happy Chhath Puja wishes in Hindi, Chhath Puja 2020 messages, Chhath 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Chhath Puja Wishes in Bhojpuri

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Ke Hei Aaju Paawan Din, Milike Manabi Pyara yii Parva, Chhath Ke Shubkamna!

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Parba Ke Subhkamana, Hamaar Taraf Se Kari Swikar

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhathi Maiya Ehu Barsiya Karab Hum Varatiyan, Bas Nibhaiho Tu Sanghwa, Shubh Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chala Kari Jaa Soory Dev Ko Pranaam, Mile Aapke Sukh-shaanti Apaar! Chhath Puja 2020 Ke Shubhkaamna.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aihen Sunahara Rath Par Hokar Savaar, Surya Dev Ap Logan Ke Dwar, Chhath Parv Ke Shubhakamana, Humre Or Se Karen Swikar!

Chhath Puja Wishes in English

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Showered with the Love and Blessings of Chhath Mata on the Occasion of Chhath Puja 2020!

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Bless You with Everything You Have Wished For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Evils Get Washed with the Holy Bath, Celebrate Chhath Puja with Grandeur Today! Happy Chhath Puja 2020

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Long Live the Tradition of Chhath Puja, May Nature Bless You with Love and Care! Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath celebrations are incredibly significant for married women in various parts of North India as well as some parts of Nepal. The uniqueness of this celebration has to be the fact that there is no idol worship that is observed during this festivity. The only god who is revered during this time is Lord Surya and Goddess Chhathi Maiya. It is also essential that women who observe Chhath continue to keep the fast every year. We hope that this Chhath celebration fills you with love, happiness, good health and prosperity. Happy Chhath 2020.

