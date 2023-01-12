Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is observed every year on January 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It has been celebrated every year since 1985. Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863. He was an Indian Hindu monk, philosopher, author, religious teacher, and the chief disciple of Indian mystic Ramakrishna. He was a major force in contemporary Hindu reform movements and contributed to the concept of nationalism in colonial India. He is regarded as a patriotic saint, and his birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day in India. As you celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages and greetings that you can download and send to your family and friends as sayings, images and HD wallpapers. National Youth Day 2023 Date in India: Know The History and Significance of the Annual Celebration on Swami Vivekananda’s Birth Anniversary.

On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, various events, including essay writing competitions, youth conventions, musical events, seminars, speeches, processions etc., are held annually. Children and youth are given knowledge about Swami Vivekananda's life, which is regarded as an inspiration for the youth. Celebrating National Youth Day in memory of Swami Vivekananda, here are messages and greetings that you can share as quotes, sayings, images and HD wallpapers on this day. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know History, Significance and Celebrations To Mark Indian Hindu Monk’s 160th Birth Anniversary.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Messages and Greetings

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Differences in This World Are of Degree and Not of Kind; Because Oneness Is the Secret of Everything. – Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Cannot Believe in God Until You Believe in Yourself. – Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are What Our Thoughts Have Made Us, So Take Care of What You Think. Words Are Secondary. Thoughts Live; They Travel Far. – Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Whole Secret of Existence Is To Have No Fear. Never Fear What Will Become of You; Depend on No One. Only the Moment You Reject All Help Are You Freed. – Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have To Grow From the Inside Out. None Can Teach You; None Can Make You Spiritual. There Is No Other Teacher but Your Own Soul. – Swami Vivekananda

The real name of Swami Vivekananda was Narendranath Datta. He was an important figure in the introduction of Vedanta and Yoga to the western world and is credited with raising interfaith awareness, and bringing awareness and bringing Hinduism to the status of a major world religion. Wishing everyone Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2023!

