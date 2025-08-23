Teachers' Day is an important event dedicated to honouring and appreciating teachers for their contributions to the students' lives. In India, the birthday of the second president, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on September 5, is celebrated as Teachers' Day since 1962. This annual event is a day to acknowledge and recognise the significance of teachers in the lives of students, the future of citizens of a nation. This year, Teachers' Day 2025 falls on Friday, September 5. Teachers, often referred to as Gurus, hold great importance in our lives as they help in nurturing not just academic knowledge but also values, discipline and character. The occasion highlights the role of teachers in shaping young minds, imparting wisdom, and guiding future generations with dedication, values and lifelong contributions.

Many countries celebrate their Teachers' Day on October 5 in conjunction with World Teachers' Day, which was established by UNESCO in 1994. In India, Teachers' Day has been celebrated since 1962 on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was born on September 5, 1888, in a Telugu family in a village near Thiruttani of the erstwhile Madras Presidency. In this article, let's know more about Teachers' Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Teachers' Day 2025 Date in India

Teachers' Day 2025 falls on Friday, September 5.

Teachers' Day Significance

Teachers' Day is an important event in India that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and various events. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a philosopher, scholar, and a great teacher himself.

Teachers are one of the most important parts of society and they mould the young minds, who are the future of the country. On this day, the usual school activities are replaced by celebration, thanks and remembrance. In some schools, senior students take the responsibility of teaching in order to show their appreciation for the teachers.

