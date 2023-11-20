Karthigai Deepam is an annual Hindu festival celebrated mainly by Tamil Hindus. The day of Karthigai Deepam is fixed based on the Tamil Solar Calendar, which usually falls in the month of Karthikai when Karthigai Nakshatra prevails during Ratrimana. This year, Karthigai Deepam is on Sunday, November 26. Kartika Deepam, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated in Tamilakam since ancient times. The festival is held on the full moon day of the Kartika month, known as Kartika Pournami. It is marked on the day the full moon is in conjunction with the constellation of Kartika and corresponds to the occasion of the Kartika Purnima, though it falls on a different day due to the correction of equinoxes in the Tamil calendar. In this article, learn more about Karthigai Deepam 2023 date, Karthigai Deepam shubh muhurat, timings and significance of the auspicious day. Karthigai Deepam Greetings and Tiruvannamalai Deepam Images: WhatsApp Messages and Wishes To Celebrate the Ancient Festival.

Karthigai Deepam 2023 Date

Karthigai Deepam 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 26.

Karthigai Deepam 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Karthigai Nakshathram will begin at 02:05 PM on November 26 and end at 01:35 PM on November 27, 2023.

Karthigai Deepam Puja Rituals

On the day of Karthigai Deepam, rows of Agal vilakkus (clay oil lamps) are lit in the houses to celebrate the festival. It is believed to ward off evil forces and usher in prosperity and joy. This festival is also celebrated to commemorate the bonding between brothers and sisters in South India, similar to Raksha Bandhan. Sisters pray for the prosperity and success of their brothers and light lamps to mark the occasion. On the occasion of Kartikai Pournami, oil lamps with 365 wicks, prepared at home, are lit in Shiva temples. In some households, fasting is observed till sunset every day for a month. Karthigai Deepam Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages on Thiruvannamalai Deepam.

Karthigai Deepam Significance

Karthigai Deepam is also known as Karthikai Deepam and holds great significance for people in the southern states of India. The Karthigai Deepam festivities at Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleshwara Swamy temple are the most famous and popularly known as Karthikai Brahmotsavam and last ten days. The celebration begins with Dwajarohanam on the day when Nakshatra Uthiraadam prevails at sunrise. Most of the time, Nakshatra Uthiraadam prevails ten days before the main Karthigai Deepam day.

Karthigai Deepam is lit after sunset at 6 p.m. with the flame taken from Bharani Deepam. In the evening, the flame is carried to the top of the hill to light the Karthigai Maha Deepam. In Kerala, this festival is known as Trikkartika, celebrated in honour of Chottanikkara Bhagavati, a form of Lakshmi. It is celebrated in the name of Lakshabba in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

