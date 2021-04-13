Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is the New Year's Day for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in India. Ugadi this year will be celebrated on April 13, 2021. This festival falls on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. As per the Gregorian calendar, Ugadi usually occurs in the month of April. People undertake new ventures during Ugadi as it is considered to be an auspicious time for doing so. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Ugadi 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages, and SMS to celebrate the new year in South India.

Ugadi is believed to have originated from the Sanskrit word Yugadi. The term Yugadi is the merger of two words, Yuga (meaning period or age) and Adi (meaning the beginning). As per belief, Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on Ugadi day. He then went on to create days, weeks, months, and years in order to keep track of time. This event is observed by drawing colorful patterns on the floor called Muggulu. Decoration of mango leaf on doors known as torana is also done on Ugadi. Apart from this other customs like buying and giving gifts, giving charity to the poor, and special bath followed by oil treatment are observed on Ugadi. Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images And Quotes to Share On The Occasion of Telugu New Year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there will not be much outdoor celebration as social gathering is not allowed. However, you can reach out to your friends by sending out Happy Ugadi 2021 HD images, wallpapers, quotes, and SMS which is available for free download below.

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Habbada Shubhaashayagalu 2021

Happy Ugadi WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this Ugadi by sending out creative WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Ugadi 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).