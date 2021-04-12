Ugadi is the celebration of New Year in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Ugadi 2021 will be celebrated on April 13 and this celebration is sure to be filled with fun and festivities. Traditionally, people draw colourful rangolis, decorate their homes and prepare special delicacies to enjoy a nice feast with the family. Sharing Yugadi 2021 wishes, Ugadhi messages, Happy Ugadi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends is also a common practice on this day.

It is a very important festival for Hindus even according to the medieval texts which account for major charitable donations to temples and community centres on this day. This day is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala and Baisakhi in North India. The celebration is said to mark a new beginning in people’s lives. One special dish that is created on this day is Ugadi Pachadi, which is made of raw mango, jaggery, pepper powder, neem flowers, coconut and salt. Ugadi 2021 Date, History and Significance: Know More About the Yugadi, Telugu New Year and Its Importance.

From cleaning the house to dressing up in new clothes and having some cherishable memories with family, Ugadi celebration revolves around family. A common greeting that people use to greet each other on Ugadi is Ugadi Habbada Shubhashayagalu. As we prepare to celebrate Ugadi 2021, here are some Yugadi 2021 wishes, Ugadhi messages, Happy Ugadi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings

Happy Ugadi 2021 Wishes And Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I’m Wishing You a Life Filled With Peace, Cheer, and Laughter. Happy Ugadi 2021.

Happy Ugadi 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I Wish You To Have a New Year Filled With Laughter, Joy and Fulfillment. Happy Ugadi 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festival Usher In a Joyous and Great New Year. Happy Ugadi to You and to Your Family! Happy Ugadi 2021

Happy Ugadi 2021 WhatsApp Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Ugadi With Complete Cheer and Joy, Together With People You Love and Love You Back. Have a Happy Ugadi!

The celebration of Ugadi every year falls on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Chithirai. The celebration typically falls on April 13 or 14. People often visit temples on this day to pray for a prosperous and happy time in the coming year. However, people are sure to celebrate Ugadi 2021 on a smaller scale, as we continue to battle the new wave of COVID. We hope that Yugadi 2021 brings love and happiness for all.

