Utpanna Ekadashi, also known as Utpati Ekadashi, is celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) in the month of Margashirsha during Krishna Paksha. This is the first Ekadashi that comes after Kartik Purnima. Devotees who want to observe the auspiciousness of Ekadashi must observe fast on this day. According to Hindu beliefs and mythology, it is understood that fasting on this day washes away all the sins of the past and present. This day is celebrated in reverence of Goddess Ekadashi, one of the powers of Lord Vishnu. Ekadashi Devi was born to Lord Vishnu to kill the demon Mur. This day marks the origin of Goddess Ekadashi and the annihilation of the demon Mur. The importance of Uttapanna Ekadashi has been described in many Hindu scriptures. In Bhavishya Purana, Lord Krishna has told King Yudhishthira about the importance of Ekadashi fasting. On this auspicious occasion, you must send your friends and relatives Utpanna Ekadashi wishes. If you also want to wish your loved ones on this day, then you can dis by sending the collection of messages through WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Facebook Greeting.

In many parts of North India, Utpanna Ekadashi is celebrated in the month of Margashirsha, however, in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, this festival is celebrated in the month of Kartik. According to the Tamil calendar, it falls in the month of Karthigai month and according to the Malayalam calendar, it occurs in the Thulam of Vrischika month. Devotees worship Mata Ekadashi and Lord Vishnu on the eve of Utpanna Ekadashi.

Happy Utpanna Ekadashi (File Image)

Apart from Utpanna Ekadashi, there are 23 Ekadashi fasts in a year which fall in Krishna and Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar. All these Ekadashi pilgrimages are very important in Hindu traditions. We wish you all a very Happy Utpanna Ekadashi once again.

