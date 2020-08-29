Happy Vamana Jayanti 2020! It is a day that celebrates the birth anniversary of Vaman, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Also called as Vaman Dwadashi, it marks Lord Vishnu taking its first human avatar. It is believed that Lord Vishnu took birth as the son of sage Kashyapa and his wife Aditi to fight off cruel King Bali who restored power over Swargaloka. On this auspicious day, people send out their best wishes, messages and share images and photos of Lord Vishnu with their friends and family. If you are looking for the latest collection of Lord Vishu photos with wallpapers and messages, you have come to the right place. We bring you nice photos with messages for Vamana Jayanti or Vamana Dwadashi. You can download them for free and send everyone to celebrate this day.

Devotees keep a Vamana Jayanti Vrat and offer special prayers. There is a belief that anyone who prays to Lord Vamana will get rid of their past sins and achieve salvation. Vamana form of Lord Vishnu is among the most important ones as it is the first human form of this God, the other incarnations are in the form of animals. Observing a fast on this day is said to fulfil one's desires. Any celebration of a festival or auspicious day sees people exchanging positive messages of greetings and blessings of the Lord. On this day, we have got you a collection of Lord Vishnu photos with HD wallpapers, along with messages and images to send greetings of the day. You can download them for free and send everyone.

Vamana Jayanti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Message Reads: Happy Vaman Jayanti to everyone.

Vamana Jayanti images and wallpapers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Message Reads: Happy Vaman Jayanti. May Lord Vishnu With Happiness and All Your Wishes Come True.

Vamana Jayanti wallpapers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Message Reads: Happy Vaman Jayanti 2020!

Vamana Jayanti greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Vaman Dwadashi ki Shubhkamnayein

You can freely download the above images and wallpapers and send them via WhatsApp or share it over Facebook along with the said messages of the day. We wish all our readers to have safe celebrations. Happy Vamana Jayanti 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 06:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).