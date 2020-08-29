Happy Vamana Jayanti 2020! Today marks this very important celebration that honours the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu. Also called as Vaman Dwadashi, it is said the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born today. Devotees worship this form of Lord Vishnu, some even keep a Vamana Jayanti Vrat for this day. A special puja is held for Vamana avatar. This day has other names like Parlatini Ekadashi, Parshva Ekadashi or Vaman Ekadashi. On this day, we tell you more details regarding the date, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat and celebrations. You can get all the details in one place. Golden Turtle, Worshipped as Incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Spotted in Nepal For First Time.

Date and Shubh Muhurat of Vaman Jayanti

Vaman Jayanti is celebrated on the twelfth day in the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Bhadrapad. It falls in the Gregorian months of August-September. This year, Vaman Jayanti is being observed on August 29, Saturday. As per Drikpanchang, the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 08:17 AM on Aug 29, 2020 and ends - 08:21 AM on Aug 30, 2020.

Significance of Vaman Jayanti

Lord Vishnu has many forms, but Vamana is the most important of them as it is the first human avatar of God. He was born to Rishi Kashyapa and his wife Goddess Aditi. Legends state, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana form to restore the reign of Lord Indra on Swargalok or Heaven. King Bali, a devotee of Lord Vishnu had established himself as the king but he was very cruel. His powers threatened even the Gods. When Gods approached Lord Vishnu for help, he took a human form and approached Bali. He secured the lands of Swargloka, Bhuloka and Patalloka from Bali. As per the Hindu Scriptures, if a person worships Lord Vamana, the individual gets free from all kind of sufferings and sins and achieves salvation. Celebrate Lord Vishnu Avatar’s Birth With Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Puja Vidhi of Vaman Jayanti

Devotees get up early, take bath and wear clean clothes. Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu is worship, for which a Panchopachara or Shodashopachara Puja of golden or clay idol of Vishnu is done. Some people keep a day-long fast. At the end of the day, Vamana Jayanti Vrat Katha is narrated and fast is broken. People make special prasad as an offering and seek blessings from the Lord.

The importance, or rather the benefits of performing this puja are said to increase manifold if it coincides with the Shravana Nakshatra. We wish all of you get good blessings and your wishes are fulfilled by Lord Vishnu. Happy Vamana Jayanti!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).