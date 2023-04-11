Varuthini Ekadashi is an auspicious day celebrated with great devotion by Hindus in India. The day is also known as Baruthani Ekadashi. The holy day of Varuthini Ekadashi falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra (per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, every month ends with a new moon) or Vaishakha (per the North Indian Purnimant calendar, every month ends with a full moon). This year, Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 16. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu like all Ekadashis. However, on Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu’s fifth avatar Vamana is worshipped. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 Date and Time

Varuthini Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on April 16, Sunday. Ekadashi Tithi begins at 08:45 PM on April 15, 2023; Ekadashi Tithi ends at 06:14 PM on April 16, 2023. On April 17, parana time is 06:20 AM to 08:51 AM. Dwadashi end moment on parana day is 3:46 PM the same day.

Varuthini Ekadashi History

The history of Varuthini Ekadashi is very ancient. Varuthini Ekadashi’s greatness and essence are narrated by Lord Krishna to King Yudhishthira in the Bhavishya Purana. It is said that Varuthini Ekadashi will turn a lame person to walk, an unfortunate woman, into a lucky one, and the animal will be released from its cycle of birth and death. On this day, King Mandata was enlightened while the Ikshvaku king Dhundhumara was freed from a curse by the god Shiva. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Rituals

On Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees should follow certain rituals strictly. They should keep an all-night vigil, pray to God, and sing devotional songs and hymns. One should observe a fast, have only one meal, and refrain from consuming meat, black gram, red lentil, chickpea, honey, betel nut, paan (betel nut leaves), and spinach. The Havishyanna food (boiled food without spices, salt, and oil) is offered to the yajna (fire sacrifice) on the previous day (10th lunar day - Dashami) and should be consumed by the people observing this fast. One should not indulge in gambling, sports, sleep, anger, robbery, brushing one's teeth, exercise, shaving one's head, face or body, or smearing oil on one's body. One should abstain from violence and any sexual activity on this day. People who follow these rules on Varuthini Ekadashi are believed to be blessed with prosperity, name and fame.

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance

It is believed that devotees observing a fast on the day of Varuthini Ekadashi are blessed with happiness and prosperity. They are protected from all harm and evil by divine power. On the day of Varuthini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu’s fifth avatar Vamana is worshipped by devotees with great devotion. Traditionally, it is believed that all human beings are assured of prosperity in this life and the next. People also engage in charity and donation as it is believed to be auspicious to help the needy on this day. All such charitable actions would please one's ancestors and the Gods.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).