Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 is on Thursday, April 24. It is one of the many sacred Ekadashis observed by Hindus, falling on the 11th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) during the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu calendar. This day is devoted to Lord Vishnu, the protector and preserver in the Hindu trinity, and is known for its deep spiritual significance, as well as its power to cleanse past sins, bestow blessings, and ensure spiritual growth. The word "Varuthini" means "protected" or "armoured," symbolising divine shelter and safeguarding of devotees who undertake the vrat (fast). To observe Varuthini Ekadashi 2025, we bring you Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, images, Lord Vishnu HD wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings that you can share on the auspicious occasion.

The observance of Varuthini Ekadashi involves fasting, prayer, and reflection on one’s deeds. Devotees typically begin preparations the evening before, consuming a simple, sattvic meal and abstaining from grains, lentils, and certain spices on Ekadashi day. The fast can be either nirjala (without water) or phalahar (fruit and milk-based), depending on personal ability and tradition. Throughout the day, devotees chant mantras, read scriptures like the Vishnu Purana or Bhagavad Gita, and engage in charitable deeds to cultivate compassion and selflessness. As you observe Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2025, share these Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, images, Lord Vishnu HD wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Varuthini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Varuthini Ekadashi, I Pray for Your Happiness, Good Health, Prosperity, and Success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Lord Vishnu Be Upon You and Your Family for the Entire Life. A Very Happy and Blessed Varuthini Ekadashi .

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Endow You With the Strength To Follow the Path of Righteousness and Dharma.

Varuthini Ekadashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Get Rid of Your Past Sins and Attain Ultimate Salvation. Best Wishes to You and Your Family on Varuthini Ekadashi .

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray That on the Pious Day of Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu Forgives All Your Sins and Bestows You With Positivity and Wisdom To Do the Right Things. Wishing You a Very Happy Varuthini Ekadashi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Worship Lord Vishnu and Pray to Him for Giving Positivity, Strength, and Wisdom. Happy Varuthini Ekadashi!

Legend holds that those who observe Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat with sincerity are blessed with protection, prosperity, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. It is believed that Lord Krishna once narrated the significance of this vrat to King Yudhishthira, highlighting how it could uplift even the gravest of sinners and elevate them to higher spiritual realms. Beyond ritual fasting, Varuthini Ekadashi encourages introspection, ethical living, and kindness. Acts of charity on this day; feeding the poor, caring for animals, and donating to temples or charitable causes; are believed to multiply in merit. The vrat is not only a means of personal purification but also a way to align one’s life with higher spiritual values, making it a deeply enriching and transformative observance.

