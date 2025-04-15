Varuthini Ekadashi, one of the most significant fasting days in the Hindu calendar, is observed during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Vaishakha month, according to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar, and during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month in the South Indian Amanta calendar. In 2025, this auspicious day falls on a Thursday, 24th April. Devotees across India observe this day with fasting, prayer, and spiritual reflection, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for health, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles in life. Varuthini Ekadashi Dos and Don'ts: From Fasting to Acts of Charity, Ways To Seek Good Luck and Happiness on This Day.

Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Varuthini Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on Thursday, April 24. The Parana (breaking of the fast) for Varuthini Ekadashi should be done the following day, on April 25, 2025, between 06:09 AM to 08:37 AM. It is crucial to complete the Parana before Dwadashi Tithi ends at 11:44 AM. This practice ensures that the fast is broken within the designated time and in accordance with sacred traditions. Fasting beyond this period is considered an offense.

It is also important to avoid breaking the fast during Hari Vasara, which occurs during the first one-fourth of the Dwadashi Tithi. The preferred time for breaking the fast is early in the morning (Pratahkal), with Madhyahna (midday) being less favourable. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Importance and Benefits of Ekadashi Fasting

Ekadashi fasting holds immense significance in Hinduism, as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe. Fasting on Ekadashi is believed to purify the mind and soul, remove accumulated sins, and bring spiritual benefits. Devotees observe this day to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and salvation.

The fast symbolizes the surrender of desires and material attachments, promoting a connection with the divine. It is said that observing Ekadashi Vrat strengthens devotion, enhances spiritual growth, and helps in overcoming obstacles in life.

Alternate Ekadashi Fasting

For some individuals, alternate Ekadashi fasting is recommended. Sanyasis (renunciates), widows, and those seeking moksha (liberation) often fast on both Ekadashis in a month. However, for regular devotees, it is generally suggested to observe the fast on the first Ekadashi. On days of alternate Ekadashi fasting, Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting coincides with Smartha Ekadashi fasting, providing additional spiritual benefits.

Varuthini Ekadashi is a spiritually enriching occasion that calls for dedication to Lord Vishnu and self-discipline. The significance of fasting on Ekadashi cannot be overstated, as it brings peace, blessings, and favour.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).